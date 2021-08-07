How Oregon Ducks’ depth at nickel, boundary cornerback has responded to increased reps in fall camp

Nebraska and Oklahoma renew their rivalry next month in the first meeting since 2010. But the Sept. 18 contest that is set to be played in Norman, Oklahoma, was briefly in jeopardy when a report from Brett McMurphy indicated that the Huskers had explored backing out of the much-anticipated contest with the Sooners. And amid a report from Wednesday morning from McMurphy that head coach Scott Frost and the program are under investigation for NCAA violations, additional details regarding the the March report on Nebraska's attempting to replace Oklahoma have also come to light.