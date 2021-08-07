Cancel
#DEFCON: Hacking RFID Attendance Systems with a Time Turner

By Sean Michael Kerner
infosecurity-magazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a computer science student has a scheduling conflict and wants to attend two different classes that occur at the same time, what should that student do?. In a session at the DEF CON 29 conference on August 7, Ph.D. student Vivek Nair outlined a scenario where a hack of the attendance system could, in fact, enable him, or anyone else, to be in two places at the same time. Nair explained that many schools use an RFID-based attendance system known as an iClicker to track whether or not a student is present. The system includes a base station for each classroom or lecture hall, and then each student is required to carry a device, which can also be used to answer multiple-choice questions.

A.I. Systems Diagnosing Sepsis: Is It Ready for Prime Time?

Sepsis remains one of the most costly and deadly of medical conditions. Sepsis is not a disease per se, but a syndrome, a collection of signs and symptoms, that indicated the presence of an overwhelming infection. Many, if not all, severely ill patients with COVID-19 had viral sepsis. Bacterial causes are more common, but sepsis in all its microbial forms carries a high mortality. Academics have long tortured clinical hospital data to find some statistical means of identifying sepsis or its incipient signs, because early intervention is associated with better outcomes.

