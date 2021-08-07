#DEFCON: Hacking RFID Attendance Systems with a Time Turner
If a computer science student has a scheduling conflict and wants to attend two different classes that occur at the same time, what should that student do?. In a session at the DEF CON 29 conference on August 7, Ph.D. student Vivek Nair outlined a scenario where a hack of the attendance system could, in fact, enable him, or anyone else, to be in two places at the same time. Nair explained that many schools use an RFID-based attendance system known as an iClicker to track whether or not a student is present. The system includes a base station for each classroom or lecture hall, and then each student is required to carry a device, which can also be used to answer multiple-choice questions.www.infosecurity-magazine.com
