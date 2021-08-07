DEFCON: Hacking RFID Attendance Systems with a Time Turner

Niantic has begun adding new social features to Pokémon GO. This may not be what some trainers expected, though, as a portion of the fanbase has been vocal about wanting a chat-based feature in the game to allow coordination. That is not something we're likely to see, as it creates all kinds of issues considering the wide range of ages playing Pokémon GO. However, Niantic is continuing to roll out new additions to the Friend aspect of the game. Previously, we saw Niantic Social develop connectivity between Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, making it so that if you are Friends on one, you're Friends on both. Another addition was the 'Online' feature, which allows players to indicate when they're actively playing Pokémon GO to facilitate the Remote Raid Invite system. Now, yet another new feature has been added that allows players to use their contacts in order to play with real-life friends and even invite people who have yet to begin their Pokémon GO journey.