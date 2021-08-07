Cardano Might Drop By 60%-90%
The token currency Cardano is just about to attain the title of a smart contracts platform that is fully stocked- after it went through an upgrade. Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the project, recently confirmed that they have been processing sales of around $10 million worth of NFT tokens from their public ledger. Yet, the growth of ADA might not directly lead to a growth of its currency token. This is what has been implied by Peter Brandt, the famous analyst- also the CEO of Factor LLC- who believes that the growth of Ethereum might serve as a hindrance.www.digitalmarketnews.com
