Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cardano Might Drop By 60%-90%

By Md Shahnawaz
digitalmarketnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe token currency Cardano is just about to attain the title of a smart contracts platform that is fully stocked- after it went through an upgrade. Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the project, recently confirmed that they have been processing sales of around $10 million worth of NFT tokens from their public ledger. Yet, the growth of ADA might not directly lead to a growth of its currency token. This is what has been implied by Peter Brandt, the famous analyst- also the CEO of Factor LLC- who believes that the growth of Ethereum might serve as a hindrance.

www.digitalmarketnews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Peter Brandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contracts#Nft#Ada#Factor Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
Related
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Mark Cuban Gives Crypto-Friendly Warning as Bitcoin Climbs

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban issued a warning to crypto investors, as bitcoin prices continue a steady climb. The crypto space is heated. Investors are on edge as Bitcoin continues to steadily climb towards $50,000. However, the price incline comes at a time when the entire crypto industry could be facing a new reality with the new bill from the Senate.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Cardano Is Skyrocketing Today

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is up 20.6% in the past 24 hours to $1.87 per token as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. On Aug. 10, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and the co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), said he would pinpoint an exact date for the announcement of the Alonzo hard fork this Friday. After the fork, Cardano would enable the execution of smart contracts on its network -- enabling transactions between parties without using an intermediary. The update that will place Cardano on par with Ethereum in this aspect is set to launch before the Cardano Summit in September.
Marketsu.today

Cardano Price Jumps 20% as Development Activity Increases

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Commodities & Futurecryptoticker.io

Ethereum Price Prediction – ETHER is BOOMING! Jump on Board NOW?

After the storm comes the rainbow. That’s what most cryptocurrency traders are thinking about lately. The previous bear market looks like it has come to an end and good trading days are ahead. The crypto market is up and running, with most cryptos up by more than 20% in the past week. For Ether, things are looking like they’re back on track. Prices are recovering well, especially with all the good news revolving around the EIP1559. Now that prices surpassed USD 3,000, can Ether reach USD 4,000 soon? In this article, we’re going to attempt to draw a conclusive Ethereum price prediction 🙂
Stocksu.today

Peter Brandt Suggests That Cardano, Ethereum and Bitcoin Could Follow Microsoft's Path

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Stocksambcrypto.com

When can traders expect Cardano’s price to breach $3

Over the last couple of months, Cardano’s price had typically been oscillating in the lower $1 bracket. The alt has tested the $1 region a handful of times since mid-February, but seldom dipped below that mark. In fact, even when the entire market was in a highly bearish environment, ADA clung tight to this level.
Currenciesambcrypto.com

Looking at Ethereum now, it won’t be ‘crazy’ to expect this

Ethereum, the second-largest crypto-token, following its much-anticipated EIP-1559 upgrade saw a significant jump into the green zone. However, at the press time, the largest altcoin was trading at the $2,952, with a 7% correction in the past 24 hours. Even though the asset did suffer a setback, analyst Lark Davis...
MarketsPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Why is Bitcoin Dropping?

The tremendous momentum in Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which drove the price from $10,000 to more than $60,000, has reversed, with Bitcoin returning about half. Bitcoin traded for reference in the $10,000s last summer and autumn before the soaring. Some reasons that then reduced the price include the increasing retail and institutional acceptance of Bitcoin and retail investors. Adoption continues to grow but is offset by the insecurity that led Bitcoin to drop in prices. As I write, Bitcoin appears to be back on track. However, there are several reasons why the Bitcoin Rally fizzled after reaching its all-time high. For more information, visit crypto loophole.
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Cardano and VeChain Price Analysis: August 12

On the back of BTC’s dip below $46,000, altcoins noted a decline on their respective charts. ADA retreated 2.7% and headed towards $1.67 support, while VET lost substantial momentum after failing to overturn $0.116 price ceiling. XRP however, amidst news of scaling remittances between Korea and Thailand, continued to trade in gains.
Marketsinvesting.com

Cardano Founder Shares Big Plans Amid 21% ADA Price Surge

Cardano Founder Shares Big Plans Amid 21% ADA Price Surge. Founder of Cardano — Charles Hoskinson discusses the project’s future. Hoskinson says solid announcements will come on Friday. ADA price has surged amid the successful launching of Alonzo testnet phases. Charles Hoskinson — the Founder of Cardano, shares the latest...
Stocksambcrypto.com

Longing Cardano: Does this move make sense

Cardano’s price climbed 11.5% in a week and while its price jump from the July lows of $1.1 to the current price of $1.4 might look more or less monotonous there’s another take that often goes unnoticed. The fact that Cardano didn’t fall below the $1 mark and had a comparatively less volatile market during the last bear market brings forth the fifth-ranked alt’s tendency of getting less affected by the larger market.
Stocksinvesting.com

Both DOGE and SHIB Are Bullish, How High Will They Go?

Both DOGE and SHIB Are Bullish, How High Will They Go?. Altcoins are on the rise along with Bitcoin (BTC). Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are on the rise over the last 24 hours. Both DOGE and SHIB are still showing bullish signs. The price of both Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba...
Stocksinvesting.com

Cardano Could Be Ready To Retest All-Time Highs

Cardano is back in the green following a six-month-long consolidation period. Cardano is up 15.8% in the past 24 hours. The upward price action allowed it to turn a significant supply barrier into support. Now, ADA faces no opposition to retest the $2.47 all-time high. Cardano was recently on shaky...

Comments / 1

Community Policy