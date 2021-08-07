'He’s just growing before our eyes': A confident Brendan Rodgers is taking charge
DENVER — Brendan Rodgers is having a good stretch right now. But it’s nothing compared to the surge he put together in 2017. Rodgers was in California playing for the High-A Lancaster JetHawks when he went on a 23-game hitting streak. Fifteen of those were multihit games, including one elusive five-hit game in June. That blast propelled him to Double-A, and two years later earned him a ticket to the show.denvergazette.com
