'He’s just growing before our eyes': A confident Brendan Rodgers is taking charge

Rodgers went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, three total runs and a walk in Tuesday's 12-3 drubbing of the Angels. Rodgers was one of five Rockies with multiple hits in the contest, and his third-inning solo homer to center field helped Colorado get off to a fast start. The 24-year-old has gone deep in each of his past two games following a 15-game stretch without a long ball and with only one RBI from July 2 through July 25. Rodgers entered the 2021 campaign with no career homers across 97 at-bats, so his seven blasts in 165 at-bats this season represents some growth.