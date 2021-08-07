Saturday, Aug. 7: Thorns 1, Spirit 0

Portland wins at Washington, its fourth in a row, with a Simone Charley first-half goal and another shutout.

The goal: Simone Charley headed home the only goal of the match at the end of a cross by Olivia Moultrie delivered from the right wing after a good spell of Portland possession (1-0 Thorns, 29th minute).

What it means: The Thorns continue to lead the NWSL. With their fourth win in a row and five wins and a draw in the last six, the Thorns are 9-3-1 (28 points) and seven points in front of second-place North Carolina. Washington is 5-5-3 (18 points) sits in fifth place.

Takeaways : The Thorns have thrived during the period when their big names have been away for the Olympics. Portland has outscored its opponents 8-1 over its six-game unbeaten run. That speaks not only to the work on the defensive end of the pitch, but of the ground covered by attackers and midfielders, such as Celeste Boureille, to keep opponents uncomfortable. … Moultrie, 15, made her first professional start, playing as an attacking midfielder. She is, of course, the youngest player to start and have an assist in a NWSL match.

Portland created only five chances, but was able to limit Washington to six and keep July's NWSL player of the month Ashley Hatch from being dangerous.

Portland dominated the battles for possession, winning 66 of 106 possession duels, 32 of 46 in the second half. … Bella Bixby made three saves in her fifth shutout of the season.

Up next: Portland travels to Orlando to take on the at Pride at 4 p.m. on Aug. 14.