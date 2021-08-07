Cancel
Work/Jobs for EAD card based on EB2-NIW petition?

By Asked in Lansing, MI
 2 days ago

Generally, a person with an EB2 NIW must work in their field for I-485 to be approved. Additional, employment permitted. Is my answer "BEST ANSWER" and/or "HELPFUL"? If so, please acknowledge and mark it so. Mr. Smith has 25 years of successful U.S. immigration law experience with cases just like yours. Still, his response is general in nature, as all the facts are unknown to him, and cannot be construed as legal advice. Please retain immigration counsel to analyze your particular situation in order to receive specific advice. Specific answers requires knowledge of all the pertinent facts of your case. Any answers offered by Mr. Smith on Avvo are of a general nature only, and does not create an attorney-client relationship.

