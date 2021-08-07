Cancel
Politics

Citizenship

What is the legally confined and legally incompetent's in part 12 question 5 N-400 application for naturalization. Hello, is the question 5 in form N-400 part 12, "Have you ever been declared legally incompetent, or been confined to a mental institution?" It has to be ordered by judge and court?...

Documented

Citizenship Eligibility Expanded for Children of Same-Sex Couples

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. On Thursday, the Biden administration announced it will allow children born abroad to parents who used assisted reproductive technology, including same-sex couples, to qualify for U.S. citizenship and green cards. According to a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy change shared with CBS News, as long as one parent is a U.S. citizen and one parent is genetically related or gave birth to the child, the baby will meet eligibility requirements. USCIS said the changed guidance is designed to help modern families. “We are committed to removing unnecessary barriers promoting policies for all people as they embark on their journey to citizenship and beyond,” said newly appointed USCIS Director Ur Jaddou in a statement. CBS News.
Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador has revoked the citizenship of Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks who is currently in a British prison. Ecuador’s justice system formally notified the Australian of the nullity of his naturalization in a letter that came in response to a claim filed by Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry. A naturalization is considered damaging when it is granted based on the concealment of relevant facts, false documents or fraud. Ecuadorian authorities say Assange’s naturalization letter had multiple inconsistencies, different signatures, the possible alteration of documents and unpaid fees. “They did not respect due process; they made it impossible for the defendant to appear,” Assange’s lawyer said on his Twitter account.
$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Those who Refuse the Vaccine are Facing the Consequences

It’s hard to understand the recent Covid misinformation from Republican politicians and anti-vaxxers on social media. Why would anyone believe any of it when their own lives and their children’s lives are at stake?. Even Fox News pundits Sean Hannity and Steve Doocey support getting a Covid shot. Fox also...
Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
Southside Matt

Bill prepares drivers for double taxation

Making sure that the rich pay their fair share, President Biden’s White House has for months been stating that taxes would not be raised on families earning less than $400,000 per year. Yet one aspect of the Infrastructure Bill is potentially set to hit these families the hardest.

