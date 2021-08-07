This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. On Thursday, the Biden administration announced it will allow children born abroad to parents who used assisted reproductive technology, including same-sex couples, to qualify for U.S. citizenship and green cards. According to a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy change shared with CBS News, as long as one parent is a U.S. citizen and one parent is genetically related or gave birth to the child, the baby will meet eligibility requirements. USCIS said the changed guidance is designed to help modern families. “We are committed to removing unnecessary barriers promoting policies for all people as they embark on their journey to citizenship and beyond,” said newly appointed USCIS Director Ur Jaddou in a statement. CBS News.