Boston Chef Brings Culinary Win to Massachusetts in 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off

Denise Herrera is the Vice President of Culinary Operations for Burtons Grill and Red Heat Tavern. In 2004, Herrera partnered to help create the contemporary American grill concept and started as the Executive Chef of the first Burtons location in Hingham, MA. She was responsible for developing systems and processes for the operation that focused on the brand’s values, quality, consistency and customization. Burtons Grill LLC currently has 17 Burtons Grill & Bar locations and 5 Red Heat Taverns.