Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Boston Chef Brings Culinary Win to Massachusetts in 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off

By Newswire
woodlandreport.com
 2 days ago

Denise Herrera is the Vice President of Culinary Operations for Burtons Grill and Red Heat Tavern. In 2004, Herrera partnered to help create the contemporary American grill concept and started as the Executive Chef of the first Burtons location in Hingham, MA. She was responsible for developing systems and processes for the operation that focused on the brand’s values, quality, consistency and customization. Burtons Grill LLC currently has 17 Burtons Grill & Bar locations and 5 Red Heat Taverns.

woodlandreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
City
Hingham, MA
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culinary Arts#Food Drink#Culinary Operations#Burtons Grill Llc#Burtons Grill Bar#Red Heat Taverns#The Boys Girls Club#Hormel Foods#Esperanza Cooks#Aos#Bs#Foodservice Management#American Seafood#Depot#Al Chef Wes Choy#Alyseka Resort Kitchens#Forks Corks#Seas Food Company#Ma Chef#White Pillars Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy