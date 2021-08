Dear Rev. Graham: The word “disciple” today usually means that a person is part of a cult. But the word when used in the Bible meant something else, didn’t it? — D.F. Dear D.F.: People in Jesus’ day knew what the word “disciple” meant. The Roman world was filled with philosophers and teachers who gathered students or followers around them, and those followers were called “disciples.” John the Baptist had a band of disciples around him, and so did the Pharisees (a group of religious leaders). But Jesus expanded its meaning by saying that everyone who truly believes in Him is called to be a disciple. “Jesus said, ‘If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples'” (John 8:31, NIV).