Chancellor Reddy: Reinstating Executive Directive on Face Coverings
On Monday, we transitioned into the Protect the Pride phase of our Campus COVID-19 Protective Measures. As noted in that announcement, we are prepared to adjust our campus operations based on future guidance. The increase in Delta variant COVID-19 cases is prompting experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to once again recommend face coverings in crowded indoor settings for all individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.communique.uccs.edu
