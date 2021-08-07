UFC 265 live stream: how to watch Lewis vs Gane free online tonight, PPV, start time, full fight, winners

A would-be car thief got more than he bargained for when he tried stealing the car of a UFC fighter. On Wednesday, UFC welterweight Jordan Williams shared surveillance video of an incident that took place outside of a gas station in which a man attempted to steal his car. Williams was in the gas station’s convenience store when the man successfully entered his car, started it and was able to back up, but he didn’t get far. When Williams realized what was happening, he charged the driver’s side, opened the door, and threw some knees while grabbing onto the man before throwing him out of the card.