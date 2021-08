Kevin Hart is always grinding, coming up with new ways to be on our screens at all times. In Hart To Heart (not to be confused with the ’80s detective series Hart To Hart), the comedian is having freewheeling talks with big stars. The idea is that it’s 42 minutes of conversation that hasn’t gone through a pre-interview, and hasn’t been outlined. Hart has no cards, no “topics to hit.” He just wants to have honest conversations with his guests, usually over a big glass of wine (He shoots the show at a winery, or at least what looks like a winery; there are fermenting barrels in the background).