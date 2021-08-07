Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Webco working to redefine 'college' internships with a variety of programs

By Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Tulsa World
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege internships aren’t a new thing, but a local company is doing its part to get more students involved — and to get them started even younger. Webco Industries — based in Sand Springs but with five facilities in the Tulsa area and more than 800 employees — has had a summer internship program sporadically over the years, Human Resources Manager Shelly Shoemaker said, but the program has really taken off in the past few years.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OK
Sand Springs, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
City
Sand Springs, OK
Sand Springs, OK
Education
Tulsa, OK
Education
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internships#Oklahoma State University#Webco Industries#Human Resources#Wichita State University#Rogers State University#Oral Roberts University#Oklahoma City University#Osu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been "emotionally and mentally trying." Melissa DeRosa resigned as secretary to the governor as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York's attorney general released a report less than a week ago alleging that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws.
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy