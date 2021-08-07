Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2019 Smoked Pearl Metallic Buick Regal TourX

Roanoke Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice, GREAT MILES 12,827! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Sunroof, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT), Turbo Charged, Onboard Communications System. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot Rear Air,...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buick Regal#Android Auto#Audio System#Smoked Pearl Metallic#Navigation#Alloy Wheels#Aluminum Wheels#Keyless Entry#Heated Mirrors#Packages#Uqa#Btv#Ufg#Ukc#Moonroof#Buick#Vin#Chevrolet#Dodge Jeep Ram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 White Frost Tricoat Buick LaCrosse

Nice, LOW MILES - 40,861! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, NAV, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat Ford Expedition

Very Nice. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Turbo Charged Engine, Power Liftgate, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, BLIS (BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM), EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A, Hitch, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Satin Steel Metallic Buick Encore GX

FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Very Nice. Heated Seats, WiFi Hotspot, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Black Clear Coat Jeep Wrangler

Black Clear Coat exterior, Unlimited Sport S trim. EPA 24 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Back-Up Camera, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Keyless Start, 8.4 RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP, TECHNOLOGY GROUP CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Sonoma Red Metallic GMC Sierra 1500

Great Shape. Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Tow Hitch, SEATING, HEATED AND COOLED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Privacy Glass,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Super White Toyota Tundra

Nice, LOW MILES - 17,068! PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below J.D. Power Retail! Nav System, Bed Liner, Hitch, RADIO: ENTUNE PREMIUM AUDIO AM/FM W/HD RADIO & CD, Flex Fuel, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, 4x4, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel, Trailer Hitch, Brake...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 White Diamond Pearl Honda Ridgeline

Nice. RTL-E trim, White Diamond Pearl exterior and Beige interior. Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, Hitch, Bed Liner, Aluminum Wheels. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Blizzard Pearl Toyota Avalon

Nice, LOW MILES - 25,729! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Start, CD Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, ALL WEATHER LINER PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Ebony Twilight Metallic Buick Envision

FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Very Nice, LOW MILES - 16,669! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seat, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SI... READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Galactic Gray Hyundai Elantra

Nice, LOW MILES - 27,592! FUEL EFFICIENT 37 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Blind Spot Monitor, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Blind...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Silver Streak Metallic Toyota Tacoma

Great Shape, LOW MILES - 45,533! Tacoma trim. iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, CD Player, Bluetooth, SR5 PKG, 16 ALUMINUM WHEELS W/P245/75R16 TIRE..., Trailer Hitch, TOWING PKG, Serviced here, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player MP3 Player, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Dazzling White Hyundai Tucson

Nice, GREAT MILES 34,806! Value trim. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, New Tires READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Obsidian Blue Pearl Honda Accord

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Summit White Buick Envision

Nice, LOW MILES - 21,997! FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Essence trim. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Quicksilver Metallic Buick Encore

EPA 33 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Nice, LOW MILES - 29,778! Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, Cross-Traffic Alert, WiFi Hotspot, Blind Spot Monitor, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... Aluminum Wheels AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Molten Lava Pearl Honda CR-V

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 27,209! EPA 33 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, New Tires AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford Mustang

ONLY 20,646 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! EcoBoost trim. Turbo Charged, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, EQUIPMENT GROUP 101A, TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SE... SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Chrome Wheels. Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror. OPTION PACKAGES.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Brilliant Silver Metallic Nissan Rogue

Nice. FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City!, $1,000 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Apple CarPlay, Back-Up Camera, CD Player CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Platinum White Pearl Honda Odyssey

18" Machine-Finished Alloy Wheels, 3.61 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Platinum Graphite Pearl Metallic Kia Sedona

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 3rd Row Seating, Multimedia Package, Third Row Seating, Sedona LX, 3.3L V6 DGI, Platinum Graphite Pearl Metallic, Gray w/Leather Seat Trim, 17" x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy