The Red Sox placed J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19 injured list on Saturday, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports. Apparently, Martinez hasn’t been feeling well for the past 12-24 hours and has been placed on the list as a precaution. Martinez has yet to test positive for COVID-19, but he will be away from the team for a minimum of 10 days if he does. If he were to test negative, he could return to the team as soon as he clears the league’s health and safety protocols.