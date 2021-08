Brian Scherer and Martin Board shot a 5-under-par 67 and held on to the lead after Friday's second round of the Par Buster partnership at LakeRidge Country Club. Scherer, who played at Midland Lee and Texas Tech, and Board, who played at Midland High and UT-San Antonio, made five birdies on the day and parred their last three holes to settle at 17-under going into Saturday's final round.