Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Pet thieves to face tougher sentences under new abduction offence

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new offence comes in response to a rise in pet theft. Dognappers and other pet thieves will face tougher sentences under Government plans to create a new criminal offence. The Government’s pet theft taskforce is finalising its report which will be published in the coming weeks. The taskforce’s recommendations...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offences#Government#Commons#Parliament#Freedom Of Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsNewsweek

British 'Cat-Killer' Sentenced for 'Cruel' Stabbing of 16 Pets

A string of horrific crimes has resulted in the sentencing of 54-year-old Steven Bouquet of Brighton, England. Known as the "Brighton cat killer," Bouquet was accused of stabbing 16 cats—nine of which were killed—between October 2018 and June 2019, reported BBC News. According to the news outlet, he denied all 16 of the criminal damage charges leveled against him but was found guilty regardless and sentenced to five years in prison.
AnimalsYes Weekly

Tougher sentences needed for animal abusers

Here in the United States, an animal suffers abuse every 60 seconds, and each year more than 10 million animals die from abuse. Given those statistics, you’d think that we as a nation would inflict extremely severe punishment on the abusers. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. Take, for instance, NFL quarterback Michael Vick who tortured, burned, hung, and killed at least eight dogs, and abused dozens more. He served a mere 21 months in prison, then returned to the playing field to loud cheers, and saw his jersey become the NFL’s top-selling item. Is it just me, or is there something wrong with this picture? Does the public care so little about animals that we easily forgive and reward people who abuse them? Perhaps so. After all, State legislatures and the courts don’t consider animal torture a serious felony, only a minor one. More on that in a moment. First, let’s take a look at a couple of recent abuse cases closer to home.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Dognappers face five years in jail as new law set to recognise pets are not ‘just property’

Dognappers face tougher sentences under plans to create a new criminal offence of pet abduction amid a sharp rise during lockdown.The proposal, drawn up by the Pet Theft Taskforce, aims to acknowledge that animals are sentient creatures and should not fall under the category of “property”.The proposed offence would carry greater penalties than theft and could mean five years in jail.Under legislation drawn up by Robert Buckland, the justice secretary, judges would be able to take into account the welfare of the animals by allowing the “acknowledgement of the sentience of animals”.A government source said: “Instead of making a tokenistic...
Preston County, WVWDTV

Preston County man sentenced for shooting man in the face

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Masontown man has been sentenced after shooting a man in the face while the man’s son was in the car. William Shifflett, 74, of Masontown was sentenced Thursday to 3-15 years for attempted murder, 2-10 years for malicious assault, and 3 years for wanton endangerment. The sentence will be served concurrently according to the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office.
Public SafetyBBC

Cardiff: Man charged with raping stranger 41 years ago

A man is due to appear in court later this month charged with a raping a stranger in Cardiff 41 years ago. South Wales Police said a 66-year-old man was charged last week after he was arrested in September last year. He is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court...
Animalsmarketresearchtelecast.com

UK serial cat killer sentenced to over 5 years in prison

A 54-year-old security guard was sentenced this Friday to five years and three months in prison for kill several cats in the British city of Brighton. According to the authorities, Steve Bouquet stabbed 16 felines between October 2018 and June 2019: nine of them died, informs Sky News. He was...
South Boston, VAyourgv.com

South Boston man sentenced for abduction

A South Boston man, David Reginald Jones was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison, with all but two years and 36 months suspended for abduction by force and other related charges. Judge Kimberley S. White also sentenced Jones to five years each in prison for two felony counts of...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Woman charged with hate crime after punching 6-year-old Asian American boy

A woman has been arrested by Las Vegas police on hate crime, bias, and battery charges after allegedly punching a six-year-old Asian American boy and yelling racist abuse at his family. The Clark County Detention Center told AsAmNews that Shelly Hill is in custody after being detained on Saturday. The Korean American boy’s mother, who asked only to be identified by her TikTok username @uhmmajo, told AsAmNews that the incident occurred during the 4th of July weekend. “My husband was walking with my son, holding his hand,” she told the outlet. “I was with my two-year-old daughter pushing her...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Upworthy

White cop accuses Black women of shoplifting, then they showed receipts and exposed him

A white cop has been accused of racial profiling after he stopped two Black women coming out of a TJ Maxx. The cop claimed that someone had accused them of shoplifting but couldn't point to the person when asked. The women returned to the store and produced receipts for all their purchases, and filmed the incident to expose the cop. They started filming inside the store and confronted the cop after he stopped them. He said that the person who told him the women had shoplifted worked at the store, and later claimed that they didn't, reported God.dailydot. The cop said a Black man who worked there complained but the only Black man who works there confirmed he didn't call the cops on them.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Fatally Beats Toddler, Then Calls Boy’s Mom About Buying a Puppy: Report

A Florida woman was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder in last month’s death of her 3-year-old son. WESH reported that Jameson Nance was repeatedly beaten before his June 11 death, which occurred while he was in the care of his mother’s boyfriend. While Joshua Manns, 25, allegedly inflicted the injuries that killed Nance, police believe the boy’s mother, Erica Dotson, was aware her boyfriend was abusing her son and did not stop it.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy