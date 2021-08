It was a sunny day on Monday, July 12, when riders participating in the Cycle the Erie Canal bike tour from Buffalo to Albany, an annual event of Parks & Trails New York, passed through Spencerport. Rain all day on Sunday, July 11, left most bicycles and some riders still a bit muddy. Weather altered overnight accommodations from tents to a high school as a dormitory. “It was dry,” said a young couple from Brooklyn. Like many events, Cycle the Erie Canal was different in 2021; 250 or so cyclists – not the usual 800 – reached Spencerport.