Letter: Health care workers are worth trusting

A year ago, I started writing. I wrote to process what I had seen and done and to prepare for what I knew was to come. It was inevitable. Humans would return to their normal activities, and despite mine and so many others’ advice, would do so without utilizing mitigating behaviors or respect for others. We knew it was coming, and it did. The summer surge, followed by the darkest days of our lives. Yes, that is truly what it was for those of us in health care. Nine months in, no one cared, everyone traveled, people protested masking and distancing, and we experienced enough death and dying in less than one year to fill a lifetime.