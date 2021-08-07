Cancel
Health Services

Letter: Health care workers are worth trusting

Longview Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing COVID-19's reduced restrictions, now we're able to visit our doctor for annual wellness or physical exam visits. And should we need a booster for shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, whooping cough, etc., we'll be advised. From there we can go to a pharmacy and get the booster. We don't have to ask our doctor if they're WOKE or Q'Anon, or RNC, or DNC. We trust this professional just as we did as a child being vaccinated at the time, without questioning the vaccine's protection. Children stood in school lines and got immunized for polio.

