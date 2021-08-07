Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions: Saturday's highlights for the 2020 and Centennial classes

By Jeff Legwold
ABC30 Fresno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2020 and the Centennial Class were formally enshrined Saturday night in Tom Benson Stadium. From Edgerrin James' call to avoid judgments on a person's appearance with the mic drop line of the night -- "my career started with gold teeth and ended with this gold jacket" -- to Steve Hutchinson's heartfelt, tearful thanks to his family and Steve Atwater asking all of his former teammates in the crowd to stand so he could thank each by name, the biggest enshrinement ceremony in the Hall's history was filled with gems.

abc30.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Shell
Person
Paul Tagliabue
Person
Cliff Harris
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Dolphins#Tackle Football#American Football#Espn#Super Bowls#The Indianapolis Colts#Hall Of Famers#Cowboys#Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Report: Troy Polamalu Medically Cleared to Give Hall of Fame Induction Speech

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu has been cleared to participate in his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, according to NFL Network's Steve Wyche. The four-time All-Pro had announced July 30 he tested positive for COVID-19 and was working with the Hall of Fame to fulfill...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message After Player’s Alleged Trade Request

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers requested a trade from the organization. “Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason,” Schefter reported at the time.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Starter To Reportedly Miss ‘Significant Time’

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense reportedly took a notable hit on Thursday night. Dallas lost to Pittsburgh, 16-3, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday evening. The Cowboys reportedly lost a key member of their offense in the process. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cowboys starting...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Watch Donnie Shell, Troy Polamalu and Bill Cowher’s Hall of Fame speeches

The Pittsburgh Steelers were more than well represented on Saturday in Canton, OH when the Pro Football Hall of Fame officially inducted the class of 2020. For the black and gold, those individuals who were inducted were:. Safety Donnie Shell. Safety Troy Polamalu. Coach Bill Cowher. There was a huge...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Peyton Manning receives gold Hall of Fame jacket

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning officially received his gold jacket on Friday as he prepares to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Manning, who was a first-ballot selection, was joined by owner Jim Irsay, former head coach Tony Dungy and fellow Hall of Fame inductee Edgerrin James this weekend in Canton.
NFLESPN

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu recovered from coronavirus, at Hall of Fame induction

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Troy Polamalu has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and will attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions. Polamalu, a member of the class of 2020, has been at home since late last month and his status for the enshrinement ceremony had been in doubt. But he was cleared medically to travel to Canton and he took part in the Hall of Fame parade in the morning. He missed the Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday night when other members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 received their hall jackets.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL Hall of Fame Induction 2021: How, When To Watch Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Others Get Inducted

NFL Hall of Fame inductees who waited decades for their place in the Class of 2020 had to hold on a little while longer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s ceremony was pushed to this year, meaning the already large 2020 Hall of Fame class joined the Class of 2021 this weekend. The combination makes for the largest group of honorees in a single year with 28 total. The Class of 2020 had its ceremony yesterday. But NFL fans will undoubtedly want to see Peyton Manning and his Class of 2021 company accept the honor on Sunday.
NFLthespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
Hall, KYPosted by
Mingo Messenger

Tug Valley to induct first Hall of Fame Class

The Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors has announced the launching of Tug Valley High School’s “Tug Valley Athletic Hall of Fame and Museum.”. With the establishment of the Hall of Fame and museum, the board has additionally announced the election of the school’s first inductee class and the scheduling of the initial HOF induction.
NFLESPN

2021 Hall of Fame List

Modern-era inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021:. Alan Faneca, Guard 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals. Calvin Johnson, Wide Receiver 2007-2015 Detroit Lions. John Lynch, Free Safety 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos. Peyton Manning, Quarterback Indianapolis Colts 1998-2011, Denver...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

NFL Games Today: Is there preseason football on Sunday?

Is there an NFL preseason football game on Sunday? After the Hall of Fame game kicked off the NFL preseason on Thursday, is there another NFL game on TV today?. Is there football on Sunday, and if so, what channel is the NFL game on today?. Despite the Hall of...
NFLMining Journal

Detroit Lions’ Alex Karras, Green Bay Packers’ Bobby Dillon among players inducted posthumously with 2020 class into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Eight members of the centennial class of 2020 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame were recognized posthumously Saturday with video tributes at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. All eight were enshrined in a special ceremony in April and now take their place with the rest of the 2020 class, which is being inducted a year later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy