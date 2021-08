Men’s Basketball came to a satisfying conclusion at the 2020 2021 Tokyo Olympics. If you’re in the Americas and stayed up late last night, you may have seen Gregg Popovich and Team USA fight tooth and nail to beat France 87-82 and win the gold medal in a revenge match from their opening game of group stage and all the way back to their elimination from the 2019 World Cup. They were naturally led by Kevin Durant’s 29 points, after he had scored 30 points in the gold medal matches of both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.