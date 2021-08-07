CBS Weekend News, August 7, 2021

During her 11 years with KSAT, Isis Romero became a nightly presence in San Antonians' homes. Which made it all the more shocking when she announced via Facebook the day before this issue hit the street that the local ABC affiliate had opted not to renew her contract. The Corpus Christi native won accolades for her poise and approachable delivery as co-anchor of the station's Nightbeat broadcasts with Steve Spriester, a prior Best of San Antonio winner in this category. Romero also proved her journalistic chops by producing a season of Up Close, a news magazine program that explored current events from first-person perspectives, and Conviction, a series on the 1998 murder of businessman Eddie Garcia, known as "The Bingo King" of San Antonio. Romero also maintains a widely followed social media presence that includes family photos of her and husband Phil Anaya — an anchor at KENS 5 — and their three boys.