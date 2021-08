In a relationship, wouldn’t it be nice if you could just read every guy’s mind? And know if he was into you? Well, maybe you don’t want to hear every thought he is thinking while on a date but at least some of them to figure out if he likes you. It’ll save so much time and reduce the anxiety you feel. The good thing is there is an alternative. Look for the following signs that he’s into you. This advice is brought to you by datingadviceguru.com.