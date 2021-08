MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4) – A little league softball team hoping to represent Colorado in a major tournament was sent home before playing a single inning. It happened last week, and it’s all because one player tested positive for COVID-19. A state title was the first of many accolades Tri Lakes Little League of Monument hoped to bring home in 2021. Next, the team of 11 and 12-year-olds hoped to win the Little League Southwest Region Tournament, a qualifier for the Little League World Series, but that dream ended last week before the team could take the field. (credit: CBS) “I was crying, I...