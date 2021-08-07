Cancel
Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions: Saturday's highlights for the 2020 and Centennial classes

By Jeff Legwold
KGO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2020 and the Centennial Class were formally enshrined Saturday night in Tom Benson Stadium. From Edgerrin James' call to avoid judgments on a person's appearance with the mic drop line of the night -- "my career started with gold teeth and ended with this gold jacket" -- to Steve Hutchinson's heartfelt, tearful thanks to his family and Steve Atwater asking all of his former teammates in the crowd to stand so he could thank each by name, the biggest enshrinement ceremony in the Hall's history was filled with gems.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message After Player’s Alleged Trade Request

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers requested a trade from the organization. “Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason,” Schefter reported at the time.
NFLthespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Starter To Reportedly Miss ‘Significant Time’

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense reportedly took a notable hit on Thursday night. Dallas lost to Pittsburgh, 16-3, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday evening. The Cowboys reportedly lost a key member of their offense in the process. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cowboys starting...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Watch Donnie Shell, Troy Polamalu and Bill Cowher’s Hall of Fame speeches

The Pittsburgh Steelers were more than well represented on Saturday in Canton, OH when the Pro Football Hall of Fame officially inducted the class of 2020. For the black and gold, those individuals who were inducted were:. Safety Donnie Shell. Safety Troy Polamalu. Coach Bill Cowher. There was a huge...
Hall, KYPosted by
Mingo Messenger

Tug Valley to induct first Hall of Fame Class

The Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors has announced the launching of Tug Valley High School’s “Tug Valley Athletic Hall of Fame and Museum.”. With the establishment of the Hall of Fame and museum, the board has additionally announced the election of the school’s first inductee class and the scheduling of the initial HOF induction.
Altavista, VALynchburg News and Advance

Altavista to induct inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2022

Ten former athletes and one longtime athletics supporter will make up Altavista High School’s inaugural Hall of Fame class that will be inducted in February of 2022. The inductees are: Lil Andrews, Bill Booker, Mike Campbell, Leonard Brown, Tracy Poindexter, Micah Moon, Jenny Hecht Kerns, Vincent Myers, Stacy Shepard Stewart, Sydney Morris Rabe and Juan Thornhill. The group was chosen by a selection committee comprised of Altavista alumni and former administrators.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Peyton Manning receives gold Hall of Fame jacket

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning officially received his gold jacket on Friday as he prepares to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Manning, who was a first-ballot selection, was joined by owner Jim Irsay, former head coach Tony Dungy and fellow Hall of Fame inductee Edgerrin James this weekend in Canton.
NFLESPN

2021 Hall of Fame List

Modern-era inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021:. Alan Faneca, Guard 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals. Calvin Johnson, Wide Receiver 2007-2015 Detroit Lions. John Lynch, Free Safety 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos. Peyton Manning, Quarterback Indianapolis Colts 1998-2011, Denver...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

NFL Games Today: Is there preseason football on Sunday?

Is there an NFL preseason football game on Sunday? After the Hall of Fame game kicked off the NFL preseason on Thursday, is there another NFL game on TV today?. Is there football on Sunday, and if so, what channel is the NFL game on today?. Despite the Hall of...
NFLMining Journal

Detroit Lions’ Alex Karras, Green Bay Packers’ Bobby Dillon among players inducted posthumously with 2020 class into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Eight members of the centennial class of 2020 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame were recognized posthumously Saturday with video tributes at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. All eight were enshrined in a special ceremony in April and now take their place with the rest of the 2020 class, which is being inducted a year later due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NFLWJAC TV

Polamalu, Cowher, Shell enshrined into Pro Football HOF

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Troy Polamalu, Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night as members of the NFL's 2020 Class. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The premise that Troy Polamalu was a freelance safety who ignored his assignments has some truth to it. The bigger...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks Legend Steve Hutchinson Formally Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, OH - It took a while for this day to come, but Steve Hutchinson has finally achieved football immortality. Hutchinson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame all the way back on February 1, 2020. His enshrinement, however, was delayed due to the coronavirus, so Saturday night's festivities not only saw the induction of the 2021 Hall of Fame class, but the 2020 class as well.
NFLPosted by
MISportsNow

Detroit Lions’ Calvin Johnson Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night in Canton, Ohio. Johnson, aka “Megatron” was among three first-ballot inductees this year, joining quarterback Peyton Manning and former Michigan great Charles Woodson, all who had their busts unveiled during the enshrinement ceremony.

