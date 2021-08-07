Cancel
Harris English Continues To Lead WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

By Jeff Smith
Pro Golf Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xsgY_0bLBmXKr00
Harris English walks off the 17th hole green after making a birdie putt during the third round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on Aug 7, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo by Keyur Khamar / PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Harris English carded a second consecutive round of 65 at TPC Southwind and will enter Sunday’s finale of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational with a two shot lead.

The 32-year-old Georgia native finished with a bogey-free scorecard featuring five birdies, two of which came on Nos. 16 and 17 to pull ahead of the pack.

“Yeah, I mean, 16’s really — it’s really the only hole on the back nine where it’s a must birdie,” said English, whose 18-under par tied Tiger Woods for the lowest 54-hole mark in tournament history.

“Definitely the easiest hole on the back nine. 17 is one of the hardest holes and that’s one that is a bonus getting a birdie there.

“I’m playing it 20 feet right of the hole and pull it a little bit and end up getting rewarded with a good shot. It’s one of those where you just say, all right, that’s just a bonus and I’m going to take it.

“It was a great spot to putt from right behind the hole, I felt like I had a pretty good line on it. It’s nice I guess taking any birdies you can get because I know it’s going to be similar tomorrow and going to need all the birdies I can get.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42h0CE_0bLBmXKr00
Bryson DeChambeau putts on the 18th green during the third round of the FexEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on Aug 7, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo by Dylan Buell via Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith were two off the pace at 16-under par.

Smith (65) made birdies on two of his final three holes to sit T2 alongside DeChambeau, who shot a low-round 7-under 63, highlighted by a four-birdie burst over his final seven holes.

The 27-year old DeChambeau credited his weight loss from COVID for his ball striking improvement.

“It’s [COVID weight loss] honestly kind of helped me this week hit it in the fairway, I don’t know why,” said DeChambeau, who would move to the top of the MVP race with a third win of 2020-21 season.

“It was awesome being able to strike it that close to the hole all day. Didn’t feel as comfortable as I would have liked with the swing, but the results were there so I was very pleased with the results.

“And honestly, if I can do that again tomorrow, I give myself a great chance to win.”

After a Saturday round of 67, Abraham Ancer was two further back on 13 under, one clear of Scottie Scheffler and Ian Poulter who carded matching 67s.

Rounding out the top 10 were Dustin Johnson (65), Paul Casey (65), Will Zalatoris (67) and Louis Oosthuizen (68) who sat T7 on 11-under par.

2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Leaderboard: Top 10

Pos-Player-To Par-(Rd 3)

1. Harris English -18 (-5)

2. Bryson DeChambeau -16 (-7)

2. Cameron Smith -16 (-5)

4. Abraham Ancer -14 (-3)

5. Scottie Scheffler -13 (-3)

5. Ian Poulter -13 (-3)

7. Dustin Johnson -11 (-5)

7. Paul Casey -11 (-5)

7. Will Zalatoris -11 (-3)

7. Louis Oosthuizen -11 (-2)

Notables

Pos-Player-To Par-(Rd 3)

11. Sam Burns -10 (E)

11. Daniel Berger -10 (-3)

11. Tyrrell Hatton -10 (-5)

14. Hideki Matsuyama -9 (-6)

17. Justin Thomas -7 (-1)

17. Tony Finau -7 (-1)

17. Jordan Spieth -7 (-7)

17. Sergio Garcia -7 (-5)

22. Shane Lowry -6 (-3)

22. Rory McIlroy -6 (-4)

25. Phil Mickelson -5 (E)

25. Marc Leishman -5 (-1)

25. Lee Westwood -5 (-1)

32. Matthew Wolff -4 (+2)

32. Patrick Reed -4 (-1)

32. Collin Morikawa -4 (-2)

32. Joaquin Niemann -4 (-2)

32. Brooks Koepka -4 (-3)

39. Viktor Hovland -3 (-1)

39. Justin Rose -3 (-1)

39. Patrick Cantlay -3 (-1)

44. Webb Simpson -2 (+2)

44. Tommy Fleetwood -2 (-1)

53. Matt Fitzpatrick -1 (-3)

55. Adam Scott E (E)

61. Xander Schauffele +2 (E)

Material from PGA Tour Media & Communications was used to compile report.

ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com
GolfFakeTeams

WGC- FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Expert Picks

Purse: $10.5MM ($1.8MM to winner) 2020 Winner: Justin Thomas (-13) TPC Southwind - Established in 1988, this 7,240 yard par 70 course was designed by Ron Prichard. One of the more woodsy courses, the Memphis prize has a bucolic mixture of trees, rivers, lakes and wildlife. It is known most for its 11th hole, which mimics the 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass. Accuracy means much more than power and distance at Southwind.
Memphis, TNhawaiitelegraph.com

English clings to lead at St Jude PGA event, Oosthuizen lurks

American Harris English clung to a two-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the WGC St Jude Invitational despite strong charges into second by Australian Cameron Smith and Mexico's Abraham Ancer. English, chasing his third title of the year, followed an opening 62 with a five-under par 65 to stand...
Memphis, TNbeaconjournal.com

2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

The PGA Tour returns from its Summer Olympics break and brings a star-studded field back to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Below, we look at the fantasy golf power rankings for the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, with PGA Tour picks and predictions.
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Bryson DeChambeau gives his critics more ammo at WGC-St. Jude

Bryson DeChambeau’s back-nine blowup on Sunday at WGC-FedEx St. Jude will only intensify the controversy surrounding him. Nothing in sports helps silence critics more than winning. Bryson DeChambeau nearly found that out on Sunday in Memphis but, in a flash, ensured that they’ll be louder than ever. DeChambeau found himself...
GolfNew York Post

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Brooks Koepka one to watch

The PGA Tour took a week off for the Olympics but returns to Memphis for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational with an elite field of just 66 players. World No. 1 Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Olympics last week due to testing positive for COVID-19 and is not in this week’s field. However, 48 of the World Golf Ranking’s Top 50 players will be, as Marc Cohn sang, “Walking In Memphis.”
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson is using an ARMLOCK putter at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

Phil Mickelson would appear to have switched into an armlock putter ahead of this week's WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind. Images surfaced on GolfWRX earlier today of Mickelson using his classic Odyssey PM putter but in a lengthened armlock version. CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS BELOW. Should Mickelson indeed...
GolfUSA Today

Opinion: Bryson DeChambeau may be golf's villain, but he's the star the PGA Tour needs

MEMPHIS — He was watching the TPC Southwind putting green, where Bryson DeChambeau was the only golfer using a ruler as part of his warmup. He followed DeChambeau to the chipping area and then to the driving range, where the crowd gasped each time DeChambeau violently whipped his driver around and hit the ball into the distance, perhaps even beyond the fence nobody else can reach.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau SNAPS at a golf fan for calling him 'BROOKSY' on PGA Tour!

Bryson DeChambeau responded to a fan who called him 'Brooksy' during the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday. Golf fans have been shouting 'Brooksy' at the big-hitting American for a number of weeks now on the PGA Tour, with the chants mainly originating from the Memorial Tournament in June.
Golfrydercup.com

RYDER CUP STANDINGS THROUGH THE WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL

As it happens, it seems the fifth time's the charm for Abraham Ancer. After four career second-place finishes, the Mexican standout finally earned his well-awaited first PGA TOUR title with a playoff victory at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. It was a tumultuous finish in Memphis, with as many as...
Memphis, TNBemidji Pioneer

Abraham Ancer wins WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in playoff

Abraham Ancer of Mexico hit a terrific approach and sank a birdie on the second playoff hole to win the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday in Memphis, Tenn. Ancer, 30, defeated Sam Burns and Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama of Japan to cap off a wild day at TPC Southwind.
Memphis, TNLeesville Daily Leader

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee once again hosts this week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. An elite field of 66 is in attendance as Justin Thomas tries to defend his 2020 win. Below, we look at the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.

