Inside looking out: What’s going on here?

We celebrate a national holiday in his name. We sing a Stevie Wonder birthday tribute in his memory. Statues have been erected in his likeness and countless boulevards bear his name, but now, when you think of Dr. King’s assassination on that clear Memphis evening, just after 6:00 P.M., do you still weep? The life of Malcolm X has been immortalized by Spike Lee’s film “X”, in which he’s portrayed by one of America’s finest actors– Denzel Washington. He can be identified anywhere in the world by the single letter X, but when you think of Malcolm’s assassination on that Harlem stage, do you still shed a tear? When you imagine the gruesome photographs, and grotesque images of a brutally murdered Emmitt Till, do you still cry?