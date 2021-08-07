16 books to read before TV or movie versions arrive

Move over, Liam Neeson, because Matt Damon is taking on the role of protective papa in his new crime drama, Stillwater, which is opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy—who also co-wrote the screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré—Stillwater tells the story of an oil worker named Bill Baker (Damon) who is desperately searching for a way to help his estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) clear her name. While studying abroad in France, Allison has been falsely arrested for murder and is awaiting trial. Bill struggles to wade through the French legal system and language barrier as the clock is ticking, and he has to decide just how far he’s willing to go to save his daughter.