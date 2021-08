Pablo Formals is quickly becoming a West Ham fan favorite. He is skilled and technical, though equally as hard-working and passionate; the Spaniard has genuinely bought into the club’s culture since he arrived from Villareal in 2019. The upcoming season feels like it is set to be a coming of age for Pablo, after donning the number 8 shirt, as he will be aiming to emulate some of the European campaigns of idol and fellow “8” Andres Iniesta.