VfL Osnabrück 2-0 Werder Bremen DFB-Pokal first-round: Die Werderaner are eliminated
Werder Bremen were eliminated from the DFB-Pokal in the first round on Saturday as they lost to VfL Osnabrück 2-0 at the Stadion an der Bremer Brücke. Goals at the end of each half were enough to see Osnabrück go through, as Maurice Trapp first headed home before Sven Köhler chipped the goalkeeper from distance. Bremen weren’t absolutely woeful on the day, to be fair, but they just couldn’t find the back of the net, and that’s what cost them a spot in the next round.www.vavel.com
