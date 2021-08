Towing ability is an important feature of any vehicle, especially when it comes to full-size trucks and SUVs. These days, getting toys to the trail is more important for many off-roaders than running their daily driver through the trails. While we know that our 2021 Four Wheeler of the Year award-winning 2021 GMC Yukon AT4 is as capable off-road as it is on, we wanted to see just how well it would tow a trailer. So right out of the gate, we put our new long-term 2021 GMC Yukon AT4 to the test.