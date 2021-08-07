Around Town: Some things to accomplish before summer runs out

Can you believe it’s already August? I marveled the other night at a beautiful sunset while sitting on my deck thinking about all I’ve done this summer and how this year was definitely better and more fun-filled than the last. I’ve spent time on the lake, seen family from far away and hopped around town on some warm-weather weekends in 2021. With the realization that we’re now in August, I’ve made a list of a few local things to still accomplish before the end of summer. • Get to Frances Slocum State Park. While I’ve been walking, running and exercising a lot this summer, I still haven’t spent a morning or afternoon at one of the greatest treasures in Luzerne County. The park is open every day sunrise to sunset with the most peaceful walking trails and a phenomenal, fun pool. • Spending a night at Pisano Family Wines. There seems to always be a fabulous band playing or a new food truck swinging by. There’s an awesome music schedule for August, with live music on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It recently caught my eye because I appreciate anywhere live music is happening. It’s always very relaxing in the woods of Hunlock Creek (and the all-natural traditional wines are fantastic, too). • Stopping at Maureen’s Cones and More. The ice cream shop is on the way to Hunlock Creek, so before any wine-indulging, a stop for ice cream here would be ideal. Maureen’s has much more than just ice cream, though. There’s fair-type food like chicken tenders, cheesesteaks, hot dogs and homemade apple dumplings. It’s always a treat to stop there with the colorful picnic tables and outdoor seating. • Taking a bite of Jones’ Potato Pancakes. A staple at Harveys Lake, I haven’t been there all year for the potato pancakes, which are a tradition for Harveys Lake goers. You know it’s summer when you see the lines in front of the little building at 43 Lakeside Drive. If you go, try the pierogis, too. Those are just a few of the things still left to do this summer. After last summer’s overall pause, many had a lot on their lists for 2021. I didn’t make a list. I chose to let summer unfold however it would, and I’m glad I did because so far it’s been enjoyable and energizing. While summer doesn’t officially end until Sept. 22, it feels as though it does as soon as we start approaching Labor Day. If nothing else, it’s enough of a reason for me to get my butt in gear and visit some places I’ve been yearning to support. I hope everyone reading accomplishes what they hope to this August as well. And always.