Commentary: It’s too late for some living space; heat, drought, floods will steal even more
As sea levels continue to rise, many people living in heavily populated coastal areas will have to move to higher ground. But the planet is not just losing living space along the coasts. Some inland areas are becoming unfit for human habitation due to the effects of intensifying heat waves, droughts, wildfires and other climate change events. In 2020, people worldwide had to flee their homes, temporarily or permanently, an estimated 30 million times because of extreme weather.www.postandcourier.com
Comments / 0