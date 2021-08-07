Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Commentary: It’s too late for some living space; heat, drought, floods will steal even more

By Richard Wildermann
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs sea levels continue to rise, many people living in heavily populated coastal areas will have to move to higher ground. But the planet is not just losing living space along the coasts. Some inland areas are becoming unfit for human habitation due to the effects of intensifying heat waves, droughts, wildfires and other climate change events. In 2020, people worldwide had to flee their homes, temporarily or permanently, an estimated 30 million times because of extreme weather.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Living Space#Fish#Droughts#Extreme Weather#The U S Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

Deadly heat waves, floods, drought will get worse if warming continues

In the new IPCC report, the world's leading climate experts laid out how extreme weather will grow more common unless "drastic" cuts to emissions are made now. The deadly heat waves, floods, and droughts that are upending the lives of thousands of people, from the American West to southern Europe and central China, will likely only get worse as global temperatures continue to rise, according to a sobering new report on the state of the world’s climate.
EnvironmentMother Jones

Fires, Floods, Heatwaves: We’re Just Getting Started, Says IPCC

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as a part of the Climate Desk collaboration. “​​It is unequivocal.” Those stark three words are the first in...
Environmentearth.com

Extreme weather events may share the same mechanism

Record-breaking weather events, both hot and cold, may actually share the same underlying mechanism. An international research team has looked into three extreme events from the past winter to identify the forces that are driving such swings in the weather. “By studying these record-breaking cold spells, we can see the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy