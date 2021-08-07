Watch now:Brady Days participants beat the heat with mud volleyball tournament
A hot day, two volleyball pits and plenty of mud entertained the large crowd gathered at Palmer Park in Brady during Saturday’s Brady Days festivities. The 3-on-3 mud volleyball tournament was one of many events going on across Brady, and mixed with the end of a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a pair of food trucks and inflatable slides and bounce houses for the kids, the crowd remained entertained throughout.nptelegraph.com
