Groundbreaking Ceremony Held at Station Square at 308-16 West Chelten Avenue in Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia

During Philadelphia’s period of rapid growth in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, much of the development in the city’s outer neighborhoods and in the suburbs was driven by the city’s expansive regional rail network. Today the trend is seeing a revival as a number of large developments are currently in progress near various regional rail station across the city and the metropolitan area. One among these is Station Square, a five-story, 49-unit mixed-use development underway at 308-16 West Chelten Avenue in Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia. The site sits across the street from the Chelten Avenue Station of the SEPTA Regional Rail. On July 21, 2021, developers Zatos Investments and R+M Development, as well as contractor Tester Construction Group LLC, celebrated the groundbreaking of the building, officially marking the start of construction.