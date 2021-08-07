Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

A Brief Guide to the Twelve Steps

By Humble Musings
humblemusings.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an addict, turning your life around and living a clean and sober life is one of the most difficult things you’ll ever do. So how can you make it through the process without succumbing to relapse?. The twelve-step program is a methodology that has helped many addicts get clean...

www.humblemusings.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Twelve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
YogaWrcbtv.com

Consciously Changing Daily Habits to Stay Sober

Originally Posted On: Changing Habits to Stay Sober: Making A Conscious Effort (addictionfreedomnow.com) You’ve decided to become sober, and that is an amazing accomplishment. Making a conscious decision to change is a huge step—one that you should be proud of. Entering the sober life is different for everyone. For some, it may require sober living facilities or in-house treatments, while others may be able to simply make a few key lifestyle changes.
Fitnesspsychologytoday.com

Accepting Self-Judgment as Part of Meditation

An unrealistic aspiration for states of bliss can trip up early meditators. Learning how to observe and manage judgments that occur in response to mind events is an important aspect of practice. Judgments as distractions are common, as are secondary self-judgments and self-criticism about those distractions. One of the allures...
YogaDr Frank Lipman

How Meditation Brings Calm in The Face of Change

Having a daily meditation practice has always been a good idea. However the events of the last 18 months have highlighted just how crucial it is to be taking care of our minds and emotional balance on a daily basis. The Benefits of Meditation. The scientific benefits of meditation are...
psychologytoday.com

5 Steps Toward Creating the Life You Want

Taking responsibility for yourself and owning your life are the first steps in developing a "hero mindset." A serious medical diagnosis or another unexpected life disruption can spark reflection on what kind of life you really want. Know yourself; be honest about what you want; 'vision' what you want; and...
Posted by
Ladders

If you sleep in this position, you will have this type of nightmare

This article was updated on July 9, 2021. Turns out your sleeping position may not only determine what kind of morning you have, but may also be the reason behind that creepy nightmare. What is behind nightmares?. As we all know there are many different types of dreams and nightmares...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
AnimalsInverse

This animal can kill 10 grown men, but its body adapted to save itself

You don’t want to mess with the golden poison frog, aka the poison dart frog. Its cute appearance belies deadly physiology. Just one of these tiny critters (scientific name: Phyllobates terribilis) contains enough toxins to kill 10 men, making them one of the most lethal animals on the planet relative to their size, which is not much bigger than a paperclip.
Petsromper.com

So This Is Why Your Cat Loves To Sleep Between Your Legs

Cats spend most of their time doing whatever they want, and sometimes these behaviors confuse their human friends. For instance, why does your cat sleep between your legs? It seems like the pillow, a cat bed, or any other surface would be more convenient and comfortable. As it turns out, this choice of sleeping location makes total sense in cat logic, as several veterinary experts explain.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

11 Signs of Avoidance Behavior Never to Ignore

Do you find yourself declining a night out with friends as you would rather stay home and watch TV? It’s okay to do this occasionally, but if you make a habit of it, you may be using avoidance behavior. It could be that crowds make you uncomfortable, so you end up play with the host’s animals rather than interacting with people.
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
HealthThe Independent

Often find yourself awake at 3am? Here’s how to get back to sleep

It’s normal to wake up a few times during the night, as the brain cycles through various stages of deeper and lighter sleep. Older people also often have to get out of bed to use the bathroom one or two times during the night. Waking up at night is usually harmless. Most people have no trouble falling back asleep and may not even remember their night-time awakenings the next morning.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
ChinaPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...

Comments / 1

Community Policy