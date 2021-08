Very Nice, GREAT MILES 27,209! EPA 33 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, New Tires AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input,...