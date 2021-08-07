Where Is Peter August On “General Hospital?”

HOLLYWOOD—Well I knew this was a mystery that would soon come into play on “General Hospital.” The truth about Peter August’s ‘demise’ at the hands of Finn and Elizabeth has come home to roost. How so? Finn spilled all to Anna about his role in Peter’s death, while Liz confessed all to Jason about Peter’s death. So it all became a mission as to who would get to that freezer in the basement first, Anna or Jason? Jason got their first, but surprise there was NO BODY people!