Dogs trained to sniff out alcohol in Maryland prisons

By Rose Velazquez The Daily Times
Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTOVER (AP) — Chocolate lab Marley may be nearing retirement age at almost 10 years old, but this working dog still has a few new tricks in him. His keen sense of smell has been helping to expose contraband in Maryland’s prisons, and alcohol concocted by inmates is the latest addition to the tally of illegal items Marley and other dogs have been tasked with discovering in facilities like Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County.

www.fredericknewspost.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

