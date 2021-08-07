2021 Platinum White Pearl Honda CR-V

While many subcompact SUVs rely on quirky styling to attract customers, the 2022 Honda HR-V appeals to pragmatists with its subdued exterior, sensible interior, and clever cargo hauling capabilities. The HR-V is currently the smallest vehicle in the Honda lineup, but its novel Magic Seat second row folds flat to create a huge area that can accommodate large items that bigger crossovers might struggle to fit. Sadly, the HR-V's anemic four-cylinder engine and flaccid chassis will do nothing to inject fun into your commute. If you want sporty handling or turbocharged power to accompany your mini-SUV, consider the Hyundai Kona, the Kia Seltos, or Mazda CX-30.