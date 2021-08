Made with delicious bacon, potatoes and a tangy sauce, this German Potato Salad is a hit among guests and perfect any time of the year!. If you have never tried German Potato Salad before, you definitely need to give this recipe a try! It has such a unique flavor and is super different from all the potato salads that you have ever tried. This kind of potato salad is traditionally served warm and has a vinegar based sauce instead of mayonnaise. It uses easy to find ingredients that work so well together and you don't have to worry about any mayonnaise going bad while sitting out on the picnic table!