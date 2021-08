Gene Nygaard, 80 of Mound formerly of New London, died at his home at Harrison Bay Senior Living in Mound on Thursday, August 5, 2021. His funeral service will be 11:00 am Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Nordland Lutheran Church in rural Hawick. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville.