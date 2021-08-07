Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California announces Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record. Here's how to set it up

Victorville Daily Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of California has announced the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record, an optional electronic record with vaccine data stored in the California immunization registry. The Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record will have the same information as the CDC vaccine card: patient's name, date of birth, vaccination dates and type of vaccine received. It will include a QR code that can be scanned by a SMART Health Card reader to confirm the patient's proof of vaccination, along with confirming the vaccine record as an official record of the state of California.

www.vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Android#Immunization#Cdc#Google Pay#Google Play Services#Indian Health Services#Veterans Affairs#Department Of Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Ruidoso Downs, NMruidosodowns.us

How to access your New Mexico Covid-19 vaccination records

NMDOH to offer increased capacity for COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Use the form below to contact us regarding your inquiry. Please be as detailed as possible. Include your personal and professional information along with any specific document requests. To help us best service your enquiry, we recommend that you first describe the issue you’re having before telling us what you want to achieve. You may also email or call us to make an appointment.
California Statecda.org

California COVID-19 vaccine, testing workplace requirements take effect this month: Here's what to know

The California state public health officer on July 26 issued an order requiring all health care workers in the state to either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or be tested regularly. Two new state orders were issued today that relate to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in specified health care settings. Today’s orders do not apply to dental offices.
Public HealthPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Lost your vaccination record card? Here’s how to get another.

As a more contagious strain of the coronavirus causes the pandemic to surge again in Virginia, more employers, universities and government agencies are requiring vaccinations. But what if you lost that little piece of paper they handed you after your shots? Relax — there are ways to get replacements for missing vaccination cards. It might surprise you there’s no national registry maintaining ...
Cell PhonesPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Problem with N.J.’s COVID vaccine app? Here’s how to troubleshoot.

More establishments are requiring proof of vaccination to participate in activities, both indoors and out. Beginning on Tuesday, It’s Greek To Me in Ridgewood will require indoor diners to show proof of vaccination. The Sea Hear Now festival in Asbury Park, which will include performances by Pearl Jam and Billy Idol, is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test result to attend the September event.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Albany County, NYTimes Union

COVID-19 is going up again. How did we get here?

ALBANY — A year ago, on Aug. 3, 2020, Albany County had nine new coronavirus cases. And that low number was before there was a vaccine. On Tuesday, Albany County had 49 new cases – part of a continuing trend upward that is mirroring the rest of the nation. Despite...
Idaho StateTwin Falls Times-News

Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is picking up again. Here are the numbers.

BOISE — Public health officials have been urging Idahoans for months to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Their pleas went mostly unheeded this summer. With a highly infectious Delta variant circulating in Idaho, and with cases and hospitalizations climbing, more Idahoans are choosing to get a COVID-19 vaccine. An Idaho Capital...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy