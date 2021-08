Karissa Schweizer (Mizzou) did not qualify automatically but had a good enough time in her heat of the 5,000 meters Friday morning to reach the Olympic final. Schweizer’s time of 14 minutes 51.34 seconds was seventh in the heat and also the seventh best overall among two heats. The top five in each heat and the five next-best times moved into the final, which will be run Monday at 7:40 a.m. in Tokyo.