A Third of Homes Are ‘Equity Rich’

magazine.realtor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigher home prices are translating into mega wealth for those who own. Thirty-four percent of residential properties in the U.S. with a mortgage were considered “equity rich” in the second quarter, which means the combined estimated amount of loans secured by the properties was at least 50% of its estimated market value, according to a new report from ATTOM Data Solutions. The number continues to grow, increasing from 31.2% in the first quarter and 27.5% in the second quarter of 2020.

Real Estate
Cleveland.com

Covid-19-fueled market leads to more equity-rich homeowners

The hot housing market has not just meant windfalls for sellers. It’s also increasing the percentage of homeowners who are “equity-rich,” according to a new study by property database Attom Data Solutions LLC. About 34.4% of residential properties in the United States were “equity-rich” in the second quarter of 2021,...

