A Third of Homes Are ‘Equity Rich’
Higher home prices are translating into mega wealth for those who own. Thirty-four percent of residential properties in the U.S. with a mortgage were considered “equity rich” in the second quarter, which means the combined estimated amount of loans secured by the properties was at least 50% of its estimated market value, according to a new report from ATTOM Data Solutions. The number continues to grow, increasing from 31.2% in the first quarter and 27.5% in the second quarter of 2020.magazine.realtor
