Breaking News: Downtown Needles, CA: Man verbally and physically attacks ZachNews Photojournalist well waiting for his food order inside the Munchy’s restaurant.
Downtown Needles, California: A man verbally and physically attacks ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez well he was waiting for his food order at Munchy’s restaurant. At around 3:15 p.m. PT on Friday, August 6th, 2021, I was on my Android cellular phone talking to my friend as I was waiting inside the Munchy’s restaurant located at 829 Front Street for my food order.zachnews.net
