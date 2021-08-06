Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Leonard Pitts Jr.: Let’s talk about the things they will not learn

Joplin Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s talk about the things they will not learn. “They” meaning K-12 students in Tennessee. Not that the Volunteer State is alone in passing laws and standards to restrict the teaching of African-American history. To the contrary, a number of states — Oklahoma, Texas, Florida and more — have lately done the same.

www.joplinglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Pitts Jr.
Person
Leonard Pitts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Race#Auction#White People#African American#Department Of Education#Postbellum#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Related
PoliticsLynchburg News and Advance

Leonard Pitts Jr.: Memory fought back

It’s not that we forget. But sooner or later, news becomes history, and the awful thing that happened loses its power to shock. You remember the emotions you felt, but you don’t re-experience them — not to any degree of sharpness or immediacy. One day, that will happen to the...
Memphis, TNWarren Tribune Chronicle

Sojouners learn about MLK Jr.’s final days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As John Rhodes sat silently in front of a site that changed America, many aspects of history jumped out of the standard textbooks and took on a far sharper clarity for him. “I’m lucky to know more about civil rights than most people do,” John, 15, a...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

What are Alabama schools required to teach about race and history?

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Experts say Alabama students can benefit from a curriculum that provides them “windows and doors” into diverse experiences and perspectives. But how well do Alabama’s standards rise up to that task?. In addition...
Public Safetygreensboro.com

Leonard Pitts Jr.: Why is human compassion so hard for them?

Gunther Hashida killed himself last week. We don’t know why. At this writing, we don’t even know how. What we do know is that Hashida, an 18-year veteran of the D.C. police force, is the fourth cop to die by his own hand after responding to the Jan. 6 insurrection by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. What we do know, having heard testimony from four of Hashida’s colleagues last week before a House select committee, is that the cost of defending the Capitol was high, both in physical terms — bones broken, eyes gouged, skin split — and in emotional ones.
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Conservative Activist and Retired Attorney Mark Pulliam Fights Woke Pedagogy in Maryville Tennessee Schools

Live from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed retired attorney and blog creator of Misrule of Law, Mark Pulliam, to the newsmaker line to discuss the one-sided propagandized reading material for principals and assistant principals in the Maryville area comprised of Critical Race Theory themes.
SocietySentinel & Enterprise

Let’s be clear about when we mean when we talk about socialism

The 2020 election and subsequent insurrection were new additions to the long trend of political polarization in the United States. Many Americans do not relate to one another and vote to spite the other rather than advance one’s self-interest. This trend in society has led to political movements built solely on memes and archetypes of an enemy/other.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Ron DeSantis doesn’t care if my kids get sick — he just wants to be president

Today, as my kids return to school after a nearly two-year stay at home, I am not full of joy or pride or relief. I am full of rage, and shame, and trepidation and grief. I live in Florida, a peninsula ruled by beef-witted Republicans hell-bent on sacrificing public health for their political aspirations. Above them all, Governor Ron DeSantis roosts atop the coop of far-right chuds, a grinning Chicken King of the dangerously deluded, a small-to-medium-deal trying to become a big deal by rocketing himself into the national spotlight through the force of the anti-science fervor of the Trumpy mob. The maskless mass cheer on his negligent homicide from Palm Beach to Panama City with something about freedom, something about choice, something about CO2 saturation, something about something they saw on Facebook that the mainstream media is keeping from you. And all of our children suffer.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
NFLSentinel & Enterprise

Crisp: Some white privilege just can’t tolerate Black privilege

We need to generate a word to describe the reaction that some white people have when Black Americans assert a perceived privilege — call it “Black privilege” — that provokes some white people to grumble about why they don’t get that privilege, too. The previous paragraph embodies a case in...
Religionarcamax.com

What does "disciple" mean when used in the Bible?

Q: The word “disciple” today usually means that a person is part of a cult. But the word when used in the Bible meant something else, didn’t it? – D.F. A: People in Jesus’ day knew what the word “disciple” meant. The Roman world was filled with philosophers and teachers who gathered students or followers around them, and those followers were called “disciples.” John the Baptist had a band of disciples around him, and so did the Pharisees (a group of religious leaders). But Jesus expanded its meaning by saying that everyone who truly believes in Him is called to be a disciple. “Jesus said, ‘If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples’” (John 8:31, NIV).

Comments / 0

Community Policy