Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Watch Ken Block Pit His Subaru WRX STI Rally Car against His Trophy Truck

By Lucas Bell
CAR AND DRIVER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen Block is no stranger to shenanigans behind the wheel of a rally car. And while in recent years those activities involved a vehicle with a Ford badge, Block has returned to his roots for 2021. The Hoonigan star currently finds himself campaigning a Vermont SportsCar–prepped Subaru WRX STI in America Rally Association events, something he hadn't done since 2009. Now though, we have a chance to watch Block pit his Subaru against his other off-road racing machine: an 1100-hp Trophy Truck built for Baja.

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Block
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Wrx#Race Car#Wrx#America Rally Association#The Geiser Bros#Dougans#Mexican#The Trophy Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dealer Drops $100,000 Ford Super Duty on Broken 30-Inch Wheel

After trying to reverse it with a floor jack under the front axle, they decided it was best to let it ride without a tire. Just because you spend thousands of dollars on custom car parts doesn't mean they're indestructible. There's a video making its rounds on Facebook right now proving that, showing a massively lifted Ford Super Duty on 30-inch wheels with one separated rim off the truck. Oh, and they're also trying to drive it with a floor jack under the front axle.
Buying CarsGear Patrol

One of the Best Cars on Sale Today May Be Killed Off Next Year

Whether you call it a sedan or a sporty fastback, the Kia Stinger has been a tremendous critical success. The high-performance Stinger GT model may be among the best value propositions out there, delivering Porsche Panamera-esque looks and performance for about half the price (or, in other words, a cut-rate Giulia Quadrifoglio). The Stinger was among the three finalists for North American Car of the Year in 2018, and we've heard it came exceedingly close to winning it.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

DIY'er With Acura NSX Camper Adds Chopped-in-Half NSX Trailer

Exactly one year ago, we featured Chris Cut's 1996 Acura NSX-T. Since that time, he's been working on a few unique "upgrades." If you remember, Cut turned his Honda supercar into a cross-country camper with a custom tent and support system that he built himself. Certainly, it was the first time we'd ever seen an NSX used in this manner, and it was all matter of fact and second nature to Chris and his co-pilot, German Shepherd/Border Collie, Cassius. He recently reached out to us to catch us up on some new additions to his unusual project.
CarsTop Speed

This Dodge Demon Proves While Big Wheels and Low-Pro Tires Have No Place On the Drag Strip

The Demon is essentially a drag racer based on the Dodge Challenger platform. Dodge made this beast for those people who wanted more from the Challenger Hellcat. A Supercharged V-8 is the appropriate engine of choice for the Challenger. Due to high demand, Dodge built a limited number of Dodge Demon’s that took the Hellcat equation and pushed it to a new dimension.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

1,000-HP Hellephant Chrysler 300 Is A Supercar Killer

Is the normal Chrysler 300 a little too slow for you? Well, if you’re willing to invest the time and money Youtuber Khal_SRT has the perfect solution. What started life as a normal Chrysler sedan is now a 1,000 horsepower missile for the road. Welcome to the Hellephant powered Chrysler 300 you didn’t know you wanted.
Buying CarsPistonheads

The best used Toyotas to buy in 2021

For a worryingly long time, Toyota really wasn't on the radar of enthusiasts. The MR2 and Celica died without replacement, as did the T Sport hot hatches, and any thoughts of a Supra resurrection looked optimistic at best; a little over a decade ago, the future was bleak for driver focused Toyotas.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Video Captures Supercars Rotting Away In Chinese Auto Graveyard

Driving a luxury car is no easy task. This type of car generally costs several hundred thousand dollars and is aimed at a wealthy clientele who spends lavishly. Such vehicles also typically require extensive maintenance that costs quite a bit of cash, which makes this video even tougher to watch. Even if these rides were liberated from captivity, could they return to the road?
Worldluxurylaunches.com

Video – Supercar graveyard in China – Bentleys, Porsches, and Aston Martins once confiscated now lie abandoned and are rotting away

Searching for unusual automotive-themed videos on YouTube can often find you some really interesting things. The latest such interesting find is from a car graveyard in China which shows many abandoned exotics rotting away. The video was posted by Geely Uncut – the Volvo-owning Chinese automobile giant’s “official unofficial vlog” – and gives a tour of a car graveyard in Hangzhou, China. Covered with dense foliage, the car park is littered with uninteresting automobiles, including many vans and commercial vehicles. However, the host quickly navigates to the interesting part of the wasteland with several ultra-expensive cars. The tragic condition of these abandoned exotics might make you cringe in pain.
Traffic AccidentsCNET

The destination charge is the worst new car fee

The price you see is not the price you pay when shopping for a new car, unfortunately. Once you agree to the MSRP, or perhaps haggle yourself into a lower price, there's the dreaded destination charge. These days, this fee typically adds at least $1,000 to the price of your shiny, new car. So, what gives?
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Watkins Glen

On the opening lap, Deegan had to make evasive moves to miss spinning trucks and dropped back to 30th, but she made it through the melee. During the first caution on lap eight, Deegan came down pit road for fuel, four tires and for the Toter crew to evaluate an issue Deegan was feeling with the truck. She returned to the track and restarted 25th. The Ford driver was able to maneuver her way around a few trucks to end the first stage in 14th.
Buying CarsBMW BLOG

Unregistered 1990 Mini Cooper with 39 miles on the clock up for grabs

You often hear people say time travel isn’t possible and all sorts of other ways to compare such an experience with a real-life example. Well, it doesn’t get any better than the car we’re showing you today: a 1990 Mini Cooper RSP. This particular car might be 31 years old but it is literally brand new. Confused? You shouldn’t be, as the explanation is quite simple: this car was never registered.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Yes, That Dodge Ram Pickup Really Towed A Fully Loaded Logging Rig

Some of you likely saw a recent video showing an older Dodge Ram towing a fully-loaded logging truck from a busy intersection. In fact, we know you were watching because our article about it last week went viral to the point of temporarily crashing our website (sorry about that). It also generated quite the controversy from readers, many of whom shared their disbelief in friendly and some not-so-friendly ways in the comments.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

McLaren F1 Replica Based On Porsche Boxster Is A Decent Effort

The McLaren F1 is regarded by many as the greatest supercar of the 1990s. Produced between 1992 and 1998, the V12-powered sports car was limited to just 106 examples which, needless to say, means it’s very, very difficult to buy one of the existing units today. And even if you find one for sale, you might end up paying an incredible figure - up to $15 million, as a recent auction showed. But someone in the United Kingdom will be enjoying the F1 looks and its seating position for much, much less.
CarsPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Subaru Recalls More than 165,000 Cars and SUVs

A potentially faulty fuel pump has led to the recall of more than 165,000 vehicles. According to Consumer Reports, six different Subaru models and one Toyota model are impacted. The fuel pump problem could lead to sudden engine failure, which increases the probability of a crash. The models included in...
Carsmultibriefs.com

The thrill behind the wheel: A lifelong inventory of automotive ownership

I’ve celebrated more than 60 years of existence thus far, and during this time my taste in vehicles has changed considerably. The first car that really moved me – and ultimately jumpstarted my interest in fine automobiles – was a certain 1972 Porsche 911. When I was 12, my father's boss would drop by on occasion with his black-over-orange Targa to give my dad a lift to work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy