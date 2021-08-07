Watch Ken Block Pit His Subaru WRX STI Rally Car against His Trophy Truck

Exactly one year ago, we featured Chris Cut's 1996 Acura NSX-T. Since that time, he's been working on a few unique "upgrades." If you remember, Cut turned his Honda supercar into a cross-country camper with a custom tent and support system that he built himself. Certainly, it was the first time we'd ever seen an NSX used in this manner, and it was all matter of fact and second nature to Chris and his co-pilot, German Shepherd/Border Collie, Cassius. He recently reached out to us to catch us up on some new additions to his unusual project.