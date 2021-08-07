Watch Ken Block Pit His Subaru WRX STI Rally Car against His Trophy Truck
Ken Block is no stranger to shenanigans behind the wheel of a rally car. And while in recent years those activities involved a vehicle with a Ford badge, Block has returned to his roots for 2021. The Hoonigan star currently finds himself campaigning a Vermont SportsCar–prepped Subaru WRX STI in America Rally Association events, something he hadn't done since 2009. Now though, we have a chance to watch Block pit his Subaru against his other off-road racing machine: an 1100-hp Trophy Truck built for Baja.www.caranddriver.com
