The 2021 LHS Tiger Football team will host their annual Midnight Madness work-out the first official IHSAA day of practice on the turf field at the LHS Stadium Monday, August 2nd at 12:01 a.m. Fans are welcome to come out and support the Tigers for the first appearance of the year under the lights. The concession stand will be open as well. Come hungry and ready for a midnight snack, see you bright and early! TIGER PRIDE!