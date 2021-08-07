Navy Midshipmen: CFN College Football Preview 2021
College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Navy Midshipmen season with what you need to know. – The offense didn’t work like it was supposed to. It wasn’t physical enough and it didn’t tear off the big runs like a normal Navy O. The Midshipmen only averaged 178 rushing yards per game, the offense only averaged 16.6 points per outing and the team was 124th in the nation out of 127 teams in total offense. The ground game has to find its groove again or it’ll be another lost season.collegefootballnews.com
